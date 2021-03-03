Recently, my wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As anyone facing cancer or any high-risk illness can likely relate, the tension is up more than someone with, say, even a small bout of the flu. The unpredictability, life-or-death statistics, propensity to spread, and fact that it takes a village of doctors and a village of supporters to navigate the disease is overwhelming to say the least. Being Christians, we of course see prayer as paramount to recovery, let alone simply withstanding this unwanted season.
I am reminded of another man who approached Jesus with a life-debilitating disease seeking wholeness and health. This man had to be helped by four of his friends (it takes a village of supporters), and he was lowered in front of Jesus while Jesus was giving a sermon. That’s never happened to me. As the paraplegic waits before Jesus, the desire is obvious, right? He wants to be healed!
Jesus said something that startles us. “When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralytic, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven,’” (Mark 2:5). As a paraplegic before a well-known healer, something tells me that’s not what he was looking for.
The point Jesus is making is this: “your sins are a much more frightful condition than the paralysis”. I’ve often wondered as a pastor, why does sin not “keep me up at night,” more than cancer does? Hopefully, it’s because I believe in the forgiveness offered. However, why aren’t we Christians sounding the alarm as much as the rest of the world shrieks the horrors of cancer? Jesus sees sin as a bigger problem.
Sin, like cancer, holds life and death in the balance, albeit it’s a matter of eternal (abundant, whole, satisfying) life versus eternal death (judgment, suffering, torture). Sin, like a cancer, can spread and leave a wake of destruction in its path (James 1:14-15). There are no known cures to sin and the emotional hostility it brings, outside of the healer who extends His hand to offer forgiveness.
