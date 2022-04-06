GRANGEVILLE — Laws, rules, and regulations are what make a society sophisticated. They create boundaries and a set order in which the inhabitants of that area must follow. Without them, it would be absolute chaos and many of the population would most likely be culled down. It would certainly be a dog-eat-dog world. Here in the Gem State of Idaho, we are grateful to hold claim to the Title of “The Least Regulated State.” Gov. Little has taken extensive efforts in order to cut red tape and that gives us a freedom here in Idaho that many of our neighbors might not have.
Now as much as we may love lesser rules and regulations, we ought to be cautious that it doesn’t get too far into our heads. What do I mean by this? Let me explain. The danger lies in us getting too comfortable with what we have been given. This happens all too easily because it is human tendency to acclimate and adapt to whatever environment is presented. As harsh or as luxurious as it might be, we as human beings have learned to adapt and conquer. Hence why we are all across the Globe with roughly 7.6 billion of us presently.
With this comfort level of relaxed rules and regulations, the grade that we travel on becomes much more steep as we might think we are in charge and that we can do as we please. Now keep in mind that I am not referring to local, state, or national law per se, but, in fact, I am speaking about keeping the Law of God. When we are talking about a Blessed Man we are reminded that he holds high value to the Words of God. Psalms 1:2 says, “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, And in His law he meditates day and night.” When God speaks, it is law. There are no if, ands, or buts about it. God does not waver to the right nor to the left. He simply speaks and it is. When He said, “Let there be light,” you better bet your bottom dollar there was light. We know that God is all mighty and all powerful, but yet, why is that we think we can go our own way or do as we please? We’re so comfortable in the grace that He’s lavishing upon us right now, but the danger is that we can get too comfortable in it.
Child of God, when we delight and meditate on His words, we are sharpening and reinforcing the nature of Christ within us. We as believers, must feast on the Living Word of God! As we fill ourselves with His word, we are getting to know the heartbeat of the one who loves us more than anyone else in this World. So then let us put aside the fiction novels and pick up the life-giving, wound-healing, mind sharpening, Holy Word of God.
Amen.
