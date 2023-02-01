GRANGEVILLE — During the past month I’ve been preaching about four of the foundational actions of Christianity. I pulled the format directly from seminary covering fasting, prayer, tithing, and worship. But last week I just had one of those gut feelings that I was missing something and couldn’t quite put my finger on what it was. Then after praying, I was led to Ephesians 4:32 “And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you.” That’s when I realized that all the others are important parts of the foundation but everything that Jesus stood for was founded upon the concept of forgiveness.
Nearly every story, parable, or teaching in the Bible either points to or revolves around the concept of forgiveness, and not a forgiveness that needs to be earned but one that comes freely from God at the cost of His own Son. This forgiveness bore a cost that we could never repay but Jesus gladly paid it for us simply because of His love for us. Never once does He ever ask us to earn or pay for this forgiveness but simply gives it away to all who ask for it. In turn he asks that we return the favor to others around us and forgive them as He forgave us.
