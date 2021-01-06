KOOSKIA — Have you heard any lies lately? Whether it’s little fibs or big whoppers, lies tear at the fabric of our lives; whatever is held together with lies comes apart easily.
Truthfulness is a different matter entirely. That brings us to the origin of truth—God. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” (John 14:6) Take time if you can, to read this chapter. In fact, take time to read two other chapters: Luke 1 and 2. Within these verses you will find the true account of the first Christmas. And you will most likely make the same discovery I made: God tells people what He is going to do, and then events unfold just as He said they would!
An angel told an old fellow that his wife would have a son, even though they had never had any children. And she did. There was a purpose for that son to fulfill: he was to announce the coming of God’s own Son, Jesus. Therefore, the angel wanted the parents to raise their son in a special way that would mark his life for God’s purpose. Because they obeyed the angel, the son carried out his purpose. But they had the boy because God said they would. God keeps His word.
An angel told a girl named Mary that she would have a son even though she had never “known a man.” And she did have that baby. God revealed over and over in these first two chapters of Luke that certain events would unfold in certain ways. Every time we see that it happened just as God said it would.
Sometimes God gave the news before it happened, as with the shepherds who were told to search for a newborn in a manger. Sometimes God gave warnings in dreams to preserve the life of His own Son from King Herod who wanted to kill Him. In every case whatever God said came true. God tells the truth.
I’ll leave two verses with you here: Romans 3:4 says, “Let God be true but every man a liar.” John 1:14 says, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”
