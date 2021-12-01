Oct. 6 was my birthday and Oct. 15 is my wife’s birthday. I made it to 32 while Christy has found another way to stay 29, again. It is within this age range (possibly 33) that is traditionally believed to be the age our Lord and Savior died. We would like to add, “before His time”, but the Bible doesn’t say such things about His death. We’re told that Jesus came “in the fullness of time,” (Galatians 4:4) and His death also came during the fullness of time (Ephesians 1:7-10) and He died at the “right time,” (Romans 5:6).
As I have thought about my, so far, brief 32 years on this earth, I cannot help but grow convicted at knowing Jesus was nearing the middle of His ministry on earth. It also challenges my usual way of thinking. We tend to value and weigh people’s legacies by their entire lives. Nevertheless, the Word of God, when giving us a biography of the Savior, gave us primarily only His three last years (yes, I’m a pastor, I’m aware of the other brief snapshots of his life in the Bible).
I wonder if you feel you’ve missed your best opportunities to be who God made you to be. I wonder if you feel like age, children or illness keeps you from being everything God wants you to be. The same Paul I’ve been quoting about fullness of time or right time, said that it was in his hindrances and weaknesses where God did His greatest in him. Paul testifies, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me,” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
With the weaknesses Paul endured, he simultaneously walked across the ancient middle east and beyond, planting Christianity amid pagan, godless cultures. What about you? It’s not over yet, perhaps God has His greatest task for you ready to go at just the “right time.”
