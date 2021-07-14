KAMIAH — I heard a phrase the other day. It is a phrase about effort, desire, identity and results. Here is the phrase, “If you are going to be a bear, be a grizzly!” Go big! Go all the way! Don’t just toe dip – plunge in!
This works in many areas of life. It takes total commitment to achieve at the highest levels. When we get married, we give vows of total commitment. We promise a covenant before God and all these witnesses to love and be faithful to our spouse, in good times and bad, in plenty and in want, in sickness and in health, till death do we part. Total commitment no matter the conditions, makes for a great marriage and life.
We see this in the business world, the health and fitness world, the music world and beyond. I play a little guitar and I have been with professional guitar players. I am not a grizzly guitar player! There is a huge difference between an amateur and a pro. The difference is commitment. An amateur practices until they get it right, a pro practices until they can’t get it wrong!
It seems like there is a huge temptation to only go partway, give partial effort, apply yourself until you get a little relief rather than get the full victory or the new habit.
In our relationship with God, we can be this way, too. We can go partway, get a little relief and then let up, we can start and stop over and over. If you are going to be a bear, go big and be a grizzly. If you are going to be a Christian, go all the way, learn God’s word, do God’s word and be a mature, devoted, big Christian. Jesus was asked, what is the greatest commandment: His answer is found in Matthew 22:37-40 “Love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength... love your neighbor as yourself...” Don’t go partway, be a grizzly!
