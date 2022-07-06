GRANGEVILLE — As I was reading this Psalms and thinking what to write, a phrase began to come to my memory. My sweet mother would always say to me as a young boy, “Man proposes and God disposes.” I didn’t fully understand it at that time but what she was trying to convey to me was the fact that we can plan and plot all we want, but if we’re not walking with The Lord those plans will be disposed of and be in vain.
The Second Psalms brings to our attention the strife that a person(s) will face when walking against God’s will and against His Anointed One. The first three verses describe this quite well. It reads, “1 Why do the nations rage, And the people plot a vain thing? 2 The kings of the earth set themselves, And the rulers take counsel together, Against the Lord and against His Anointed, saying, 3 “Let us break Their bonds in pieces and cast away Their cords from us.” Here we see the rebels preparing to stand against God and choose their own path. Verse four gives us a clear image of what our God thinks of the opposition as He sits enthroned from heaven and laughs and scoffs at those who think they can come against Him or His Anointed One.
As much as we might not like to admit it, many of us have chosen our own path knowingly or unknowingly. Sure, we’re a “Christian” and go to church and do all the right things. But the question that we must ask ourselves is this: Have I truly given God His rightful place as number one in my heart and life? This means that we humble ourselves and seek His wisdom and direction over each and every step that we take. It would be similar to a soldier waiting for the Commander's orders. But unlike orders that must be followed out simply for fear of one’s life, God’s orders come out of the love that He has already displayed for us on the cross through His Son, Jesus Christ. Yes, there is a holy reverence and fear that God is due, but because of Jesus, who is God’s Anointed One, we are offered a gracious invitation to know Him personally.
However, for those who reject the invitation, we see in verses nine through 12, the results of what the opposition will face. It reads: “9 You shall break them with a rod of iron; You shall dash them to pieces like a potter’s vessel.’” 10 Now therefore, be wise, O kings; Be instructed, you judges of the earth. 11 Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. 12 Kiss the Son, lest He be angry, and you perish in the way, When His wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him.”
