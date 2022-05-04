April showers bring May flowers is what they say. As I write this, we are enjoying the beautiful pouring of rain that is vital to the crops here on the prairie and the harvest that is to come. One commendable aspect of the country we live in here is the fact that we do not irrigate our crops. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that folks here depend on what the Good Lord provides for us through the various forms of precipitation that falls from the sky, whether that be rain, hail, or snow. As all the locals know, we can have all three of them within a ten-minute time span.
On the contrary, it is also noted how challenging it is and can be when we have a lack of that moisture. As most remember, last year was very dry and hot and the crops could not thrive due to this factor. I can remember driving on the Winchester Grade to Lewiston and seeing the fields dry, withered, and brown – desperate for water. But as you got closer to town, I noticed the Clearwater and the trees right off the edges of the river. Amongst the dry and withered areas lay these trees that were green and full of life. What a paradigm for us to witness and see! The trees that were closest to the river were able to draw in the water that they needed as their roots reached through the ground towards the river. Although the climate, the environment, and their surroundings were dry, barren, and full of death, these trees were planted by the river.
The Psalmist clearly depicts this for us in regards to a blessed child of God in Chapter 1 verse 3. It reads, “He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper. (NKJV) What a rich truth! It means that no matter what we are surrounded by and dealing with, whether that be an economic crisis, a broken family/relationship, or some mountain that we can’t seem to defeat, if we are rooted by the living waters of Jesus Christ, we are going to be okay. Our roots have to dig deep into the ground and seek the truth of what Jesus speaks about each one of us. That we are His, that we are not forsaken, that He will never leave us! This is truth that quenches the lies of the enemy. This is truth that keeps us watered and nurtured during the dry desert wilderness that each will inevitably face in life. If we continue to drink from His living water, in due season, in due time, we will reap the harvest of the fruit that He is growing in each one of us. Let us not grow weary in the race we’re running, but drink from His living water. Amen!
