GRANGEVILLE – We’re living in exciting times. This last month it seems like revival is breaking out everywhere starting at Asbury University in Kentucky. We’ve seen this revival continue to spread and grow like the wildfire that the Holy Spirit is supposed to be. Just like it says in Hebrews 12:29 “Our God is a consuming fire,” This describes revival perfectly when revival breaks out it should be an uncontrollable wildfire that spreads and consumes, something uncontrollable. When we attempt to control or contain revival it ceases to be revival and rather becomes a campfire and is easily extinguished. When revival comes we have two options: We can jump in and add to the fuel and intensity of it, or we can sit on the outskirts and try to contain or direct the flames in the direction that we want it to go, trying to make it conform to our own thoughts of how a revival should go. But, He warns us against this in Isaiah 55:8 “’For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the LORD.”
Starting from the very beginning of the Bible we can see that our God doesn’t conform to the patterns of this world. He isn’t bound by the same limitations as we are. He does things differently, miraculously. Our job is to be willing and whole vessels to receive the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, as it tells us in Romans 9:23 “and that He might make known the riches of His glory on the vessels of mercy, which He had prepared beforehand for glory,”. God is God in fact it is in his very name YHWH or I AM. He simply is and does His own thing as He sees fit. In fact, He told us this would happen in Acts 2:18-19 “I will pour out My Spirit in those days; And they shall prophesy. I will show wonders in heaven above And signs in the earth beneath:” We are living in a time of wonders and miracles, we need to jump in and see where this revival will take us rather than try to manipulate and control it to conform to our own expectations. I can guarantee you that God has a better plan for you than you have for yourself.
