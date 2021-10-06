A tear causeless does not come. There is always a cause, an emotion, a deep feeling, a deep love, a pain, a loss or a concern. Tears matter. They have purpose. They come from the deepest part of our heart and overflow out of our eyes and down our cheeks. They are salty. They are the beginnings of expression and healing. They have an anesthetic effect. Sometimes tears only leak internally. We have internal tearing, similar to internal bleeding and just as serious. Whether tears flow out our eyes or are puddled up in our heart, they matter. They are evidence. They are important. Sometimes, we have to stop and assess the what and why of our tears. Sometimes we don’t fully understand what is happing in us without a few moments of inspecting and processing. Take those moments and realize that those tears matter, they mean something.
God stores up our tears. Psalm 56:8 says God bottles our tears and stores them up in His book. God takes notice of our pain, our feelings, our emotions and our needs. He is present. One of His best promises is that one day He will wipe all tears from our eyes. In heaven there will be no more pain, crying or tears. Today our consolation, our comfort, is that God confirms tears matter to Him. He doesn’t want us to suffer and when we do, He is right there to offer us comfort, peace, help, healing and hope. Tears matter to God. They matter to the one crying. They should matter to the people around us too. Maybe today we will notice the tears in others. You will understand how important and real those tears are. Maybe today we will be more compassionate and empathetic. Maybe today we will be more helpful and maybe today we will determine to cause fewer tears in others. Maybe today we will attend better to the tears we see and feel. We will wipe them away and bring comfort to all we can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.