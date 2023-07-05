When I was a kid, just occasionally (two or three times per year), something magical would happen. I would go to bed as routinely as ever, only to wake up in my footsie jammies in the middle of the night, headed who knows where; but it was all OK because --- Daddy’s driving.

A quick inventory would reveal the balance of my siblings (four of them) were along for the ride in various stages of consciousness, so I would quickly doze again. Later I would wake up covered in a blanket. It wasn’t mine, but tonight it was. It was a fine blanket — blue with that wide border of faux satin. I had no idea of our destination or what great or terrible fate awaited me, but it was OK ’cause Daddy’s driving.

