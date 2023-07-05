When I was a kid, just occasionally (two or three times per year), something magical would happen. I would go to bed as routinely as ever, only to wake up in my footsie jammies in the middle of the night, headed who knows where; but it was all OK because --- Daddy’s driving.
A quick inventory would reveal the balance of my siblings (four of them) were along for the ride in various stages of consciousness, so I would quickly doze again. Later I would wake up covered in a blanket. It wasn’t mine, but tonight it was. It was a fine blanket — blue with that wide border of faux satin. I had no idea of our destination or what great or terrible fate awaited me, but it was OK ’cause Daddy’s driving.
I could hear mom and dad talking, occasionally laughing. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but the mood was set. The moon full and bright was following us and no one could convince me otherwise. Although this took place in a Studebaker Hawk or a ’61 Dodge Phoenix (or both) and there were seven of us in the car, I don’t remember ever fighting over proximity issues. My space seemed to me to be a queen-size bed. Either way, it was OK because Daddy’s driving.
Let’s turn the “Spiritual Switch.” We are on a trip, and you do have a destination, Great or Terrible. Let me share a couple of things from an eternal perspective. “God is in heaven, and He does as He pleases.” This will either terrify you or give you ultimate comfort and peace.
In the Old Testament, a quick survey will reveal that “So and so” became king and “did what was evil in the eyes of God.” Most were like this.
Question: “If God is Sovereign, If He either causes or allows everything that happens, why would He allow or cause an evil king to be in power?” Because “The secret things of God are His....” (Deuteronomy 29:29.) It all has a purpose weather warm and fuzzy or horrible by human standards.
Here’s the bottom line. If you are not trusting in Christ as your Lord and Savior; If you are not trusting in Him as the “propitiation” (acceptable sacrifice), then you are on a trip to destruction (John 3:36), and the journey (elections?) will mean nothing in eternity. If however, your name is written in the Lambs’ book of life (Revelation 20:15) then cuddle up in your spiritual blanket and enjoy the trip ’cause — Daddy’s driving.
