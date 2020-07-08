Peekay was a young British boy in English-speaking South Africa. Things were not going well in his family. As a young man, he is sent to boarding school, where he is mercilessly harassed by older students. They call him insulting and hurtful names. The harassment and uncaring attitudes of school administrators cause him to become a bed-wetter. Returning home after the first year of school, he enlists help to beat his fear. He meets a black man name Geel Piet, a former boxer, who coaches and encourages him. Later Peekay becomes friends with a music professor on the run from the Nazis. When the professor gets taken to prison by the Apartheid South African authorities, Peekay visits him often. He develops great sympathy for the prisoners and helps arrange a letter-writing service for the them. Under the tutelage of Geel Piet, Peekay earns the title of best under-twelve boxer in the region. Later Peekay gets accepted into a prestigious school and furthers his boxing carrier, also excelling in academics and rugby. At the end of his last year of school, he has to face the death of his mentor and friend “Doc.” Missing out on a chance to earn a scholarship and the possibility to study law at Oxford has him down. Despite all his hardships, disappointments, and losses, he decides to join his friend Gideon, the son of his beloved black nanny, to teach poor black children in the shanty town of Soweto, South Africa.
Peekay’s story, made popular in the movie “The Power of One,” powerfully illustrates that one person can make a great difference despite having suffered from massive unjust and difficult circumstances. It also shows, a hero always needs guides to succeed. As we go through life, we all need friends and mentors. Perhaps more importantly so, we are invited to look to the master of all guides, the One who created us and gave us life. “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye on you.” (Psalm 32:8)
John Knox once was a galley slave on a ship. After his release, he became a minister, instrumental in establishing the Presbyterian Church in Scotland. He said: “A man with God is always in the Majority.”
