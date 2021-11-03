The other day I read a statement by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time. His achievements are impressive, and his nickname “Lightning Bolt” is well- deserved. This eight-time Olympic gold medalist and eleven-time World Champion in the 100- and 200-meter dash stated: “I trained for four years for a nine-second run.”
His words are an important reminder that even if one has impressive natural abilities, to be the best, rigorous training is not optional. After others discovered how fast Bolt was, a former Olympic sprint athlete, Pablo McNeil became one of his coaches. McNeil was at times frustrated by Bolt’s lack of dedication to his training. No doubt, the training must have been physically challenging and mentally exhausting. At times, he relied more on his natural ability than on the disciplined lifestyle required for top athletes. Bouts with illness and injuries ruined his training schedules. Disappointed about missed opportunities, he focused on getting himself back into shape. I can imagine, there were days when he wondered if all the hard work would pay off, but he persevered, and the result is history.
Timothy, one of the early followers of Jesus, was instructed by his mentor Paul that workouts in the gymnasium have a certain value, but a disciplined life in God is far more so. It makes us fit both for today and for the life to come (1 Timothy 4:8). If our aim is to do what Jesus has commanded us, we need to train with him. When we put our confidence in Him, we become born from above, but like a newborn, we need to develop, grow, learn and train to become who we are meant to be. This does not take anything away from the fact that salvation is only by the grace of God and through faith. As Christian philosopher Dallas Willard states: “Grace is not opposed to effort, only to earning.” To put off the unfitting ways of our previous life and put on love, compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, we need to enter the spiritual gymnasium by training with Jesus by praying, meditating, and studying the Bible, spending time alone and in silence, engaging in acts of service and generosity. By engaging in spiritual disciplines like these, we position ourselves to become more like Jesus as he transforms us from the inside out.
