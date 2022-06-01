Many times, it is difficult for us to understand why bad people do not get what they deserve. It makes no sense how someone’s illicit behavior can go without reprimand or consequence but this is where the Lord reminds us of what is to come for those who choose not to walk in His ways.
In the final few verses of Psalms 1 we read: “4. The ungodly are not so, but are like the chaff which the wind drives away. 5. Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. 6. For The Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” (NKJV) Here we can see the contrast to the blessed child of God described in the prior verses. Remember, the blessed man/woman shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper. (Verse 3)
But in verse 4 we see that the ungodly are like that chaff which the wind drives away. I love the visual that scripture gives us here! The chaff that is described is the hull that covers the grain/seed. This is the part that is inedible and needs to be removed to access the grain/seed. Way back when farmers used to harvest by hand, they would take the grain heads and toss them in the air with a basket and the hulls would fly away with the wind because they did not have weight to them. So when the Bible reminds us that the ungodly are like the chaff which the wind drives away, it is reminding us that the ungodly have no weight to them. The things that they do have no weight to them and their words are weightless as well. In other words, they have no value to them. In due time when the Good Lord returns, they will have to face the truth of their thoughts, words, and actions.
What we need to be cautious about is that we do not sin in our anger or attempt to teach them a lesson as that only belongs to the Lord. But instead, we ought to pray for them and attempt to model what a true believer in Christ should, which is love. We need to continue to walk, stand, and sit with those who sharpen us and encourage us to keep on fighting the good fight. Do not grow weary or complacent with what we see on the media and hear on the news because there is coming a time when the one true King will return in all His Glory and He will judge the Earth of the godly and the ungodly accordingly. Let us be ready and vigilant in His return. Let us extend the love and grace that has been extended to us. For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly shall perish.
Amen.
