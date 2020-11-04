KAMIAH — It seems like in 2020 we have marched right off the map. These are new experiences for our generation. Our communities are struggling in pandemic proportions. We have the threat of disease, the threat of responses to the disease, conflict in city governments, trouble in our EMS and Fire departments. Letters to the editor are almost toxic at times. The national media seems to push their own agendas. We have a presidential election coming up with so much at stake and huge emotions on both sides. We have ramped up racial tension, riots and some horrible actions by a few police officers. It is a new world for us. We want to take a stand, make a statement, do something to impact all the craziness ... but what do we do? For some it is “To wear a mask or not wear a mask, that is the question.” For others it is much larger.
In a world of uncertainty every new ingredient becomes suspect. Someone is trying to do something, and we aren’t sure who or what, but we don’t like it! We aren’t sure what is real, what is false, what is a long -termed evil plan or what is a temporary painful situation. Who is trying to help? Who is trying to hurt? We are off the map of our experience. We have lost our reference points. Things can change so fast and we don’t have a lot of control. That is unsettling.
God is Omniscient. He always knows the future and He is way out in front of us working, preparing and providing. Maybe we are off our map, but God has a map. He has warned us that perilous times would come. The word perilous means stressful, dangerous, troublesome, difficult, hard to take and fierce. In 2 Timothy, Paul describes future times and how things would be. Since then the world has had many seasons that could be described as perilous. In 2 Timothy 4:17 & 18 Paul testifies and reminds us that the Lord stood with him and strengthened him. He concluded with “The Lord will deliver me from every evil work and will preserve me for His heavenly kingdom.” We are off our map, but we are not alone. God is with us. He has a map.
