We need a new year. This last one has grown old and worn out. For many of us, last year was difficult, one we need to heal and recover from. For others, it is just time for a new one with some new hope, a new focus and some new opportunities.
Yes, I would like a new year, please, and thank you. Last week, we wrapped up Christmas... or maybe we unwrapped Christmas, anyway, many of us received some new things last week. It is nice to get some new stuff once in a while. Some of it might have been replacements or some might have been a totally new item or experience.
This year could just be a replacement of something that was old and used up. I hope it is something better than that for you.
My hope and prayer for you is that 2022 can be a new year with some amazing, new and wonderful things in your life. Are you ready?
As I looked through the Bible to see what God says about new things, I was pleasantly reminded that God is into new things. He loves doing new things. He has big plans for some new things! In Isaiah 43, God’s people had been experiencing some bad times, but He encouraged them and told them not to remember the former things because He was about to do some new things for them. What was once miserable and impossible would be changed. He would give them roads through the wilderness and rivers in their deserts. I like that. God also tells us He will give us a new heart, new life, a new spirit, new hope and a new song. One day, God will make a new Heaven and a new Earth. Yes, we have messed up and used up some of the old, but guess what... we are entering into a new season, a new year.
Are you ready? I am! Happy New Year!
