“If you believe that Jesus suffered and died for your sins, your sins will be forgiven, and you will be in heaven in the afterlife.” This very common presentation of the gospel is what we may hear when people are called to decision. The urgency to make the decision is often underlined by reminding us that we never know how quickly our life can end. This is important, but what if we live for many years after the decision has been made. Has the Gospel any impact on our life here on earth or are we only concerned to have our ticket to heaven punched?
Another gospel we hear today is “Jesus died to liberate the oppressed and as His followers we are to stand with Him in that battle.” This was after all what Jesus did. He healed, restored, and liberated people from all kinds of sickness and demonic oppression.
Both emphases are essential and biblical but incomplete!
A third version heard today is “do what your church tells you and it will see to it that you are received by God.” This includes receiving and engaging in the sacraments of the church and/or holding to a set of beliefs defined by the church or denomination.
Compare these with what Jesus taught and lived. He asks us to put our confidence (faith, trust) in Him and live with Him as His disciples now in the present kingdom of God. We do that by faith and response to God’s action and by receiving the new birth from above. Salvation understood this way means we are participating now in the life of Jesus on earth. Forgiveness and heaven afterward and much more is of course included.
As we can read in the book of Acts, this is exactly what the first disciples of Jesus did. They trusted God with their lives, they lived as Jesus had shown them. They saw people turning to Christ and miraculous signs followed them as Jesus had promised.
If you are interested to investigate yourself, here are some passages of God’s Word to consider: Matthew 6:33, Romans 8:1-14, Colossians 1:13 and John 3:1-8.
