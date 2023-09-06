A recent Bible study has become more of a theological rabbit-chasing session. The single greatest contributing factor to this development is Kevin. Kevin is a lean forty-something, with piercing eyes and a socially acceptable southern drawl. He is also very animated when he speaks. He can be loud, which combined with the animation, will make some people uncomfortable. When you get past that though, he is sincere and, like all of us when we are honest, has some real questions about God, faith, eternity, etc. Another characteristic of his is it takes him five minutes to ask a 30-second question (I can relate).
He is fixated on: “What does God want from me? Why don’t I hear Him clearly? Why doesn’t He just tell me exactly what I am to do?” Nugget: Many, if not all have asked these questions, but few abide by the answers. He continues – “I am an equipment operator, and when I pull this lever on a track hoe, I know what it is going to do. If I tell it to go up, the bucket goes up. If I tell it to come to me, the bucket comes to me. I know what it’s going to do, and I know why it does it!” He begins thumping his Bible. “That’s how I want God’s Word to work. I want to pick it up, find what I want, and have the desired results. Why can’t I have that!?”
