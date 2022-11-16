OROFINO — The Patchwork Bazaar is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Orofino Junior-Senior High School. This year’s event of handmade items is cosponsored by the American Association of University Women-Orofino Branch and the Tammy L. Clark Foundation. WiFi is available onsite.

