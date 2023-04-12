GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Pathfinders Association ATV club will host a fundraiser dinner and auction, “An Idaho County Tradition,” Saturday, April 15, 5-10 p.m., at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
A steak bite and shrimp dinner will be catered by RoDonna’s Restaurant out of Cottonwood. Live and silent auctions will be a part of the night, as well as raffles and games. A 2023 Polaris, from the Pathfinders and Bud’s PowerSports, will be raffled; 150 tickets are left, and are available for $100 each.
