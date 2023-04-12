GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Pathfinders Association ATV club will host a fundraiser dinner and auction, “An Idaho County Tradition,” Saturday, April 15, 5-10 p.m., at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.

A steak bite and shrimp dinner will be catered by RoDonna’s Restaurant out of Cottonwood. Live and silent auctions will be a part of the night, as well as raffles and games. A 2023 Polaris, from the Pathfinders and Bud’s PowerSports, will be raffled; 150 tickets are left, and are available for $100 each.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments