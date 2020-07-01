KOOSKIA – A celebration of freedom will be taking place at the Kooskia Park on Wednesday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are seeking patriotic entertainment numbers (including kids) to include. Contact organizers at 926-4122 or 935-5471.
The opportunity for signing, and more information on, the Recall Governor Little petition will be available but not included in the program. This is a free, family friendly event for the entire community. Bring a chair or blanket.
