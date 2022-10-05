WHITE BIRD — Paul Sand, Libertarian candidate for Governor of Idaho, will be hosting a meet and greet at his home, the Sandcastle, at 405 River St. in White Bird on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, from noon to 4 p.m. For information, visit his website at PaulSand.org.
