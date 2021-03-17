LEWISTON — A Grangeville High School graduate is among four Lewis-Clark State College graphic communication students who had their designs chosen to be on the cover of Inland 360, an alternative weekly arts and entertainment publication, during the next year.
LC State students Mikayla Hartley, Akem Kuenyedzi and David Stroup of Lewiston, along with Matt Payne of Grangeville, were among the winners. They each will receive a $35 gift certificate to an area restaurant, as well.
Payne is the son of Sally Corcoran and Jeff Payne and is a 2017 graduate of GHS.
