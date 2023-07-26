Victor Lester Pennecard photo

Victor Lester Pennecard will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 30, 2023.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — A Kamiah native will join an exclusive club this Sunday when he becomes a centenarian.

Victor Lester Pennecard was born in Kamiah, Idaho, July 30, 1923, to parents Victor and Katherine Pennecard.

