GRANGEVILLE — A Kamiah native will join an exclusive club this Sunday when he becomes a centenarian.
Victor Lester Pennecard was born in Kamiah, Idaho, July 30, 1923, to parents Victor and Katherine Pennecard.
When questioned about the upcoming celebration, Pennecard raised his eyebrows,
“That’s a lot,” he grinned from his current home at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation-Cascadia.
Except for his service in the military, WWII, from 1943-1946, Pennecard spent his entire life in the area.
He worked as a farmer and rancher from 1946-2005, and was also a crop adjuster from 1969-2002.
He and Grace Roe were married Feb. 14, 1954, in Nezperce. They raised two sons and four daughters. She is since deceased.
He is a member of VFW Post 5407 where he formerly served as post commander. He was a member of the Nezperce Christian Church, where he served as an elder and taught Sunday School for many years.
When he wasn’t busy working, he enjoyed lapidary, reading, wood carving, puzzles and family get-to-gethers.
“He has always loved learning, especially math,” his family stated.
Pennecard has 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
