The Annual Idaho County 4-H Party was held Saturday, April 17, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. More than 150 4-H members and their friends gathered at this event which is a “Penny Arcade” intended to raise the awareness of the Idaho County 4-H Program and encourage youth and adults to participate in this youth development program. This event is also the kickoff for Idaho County 4-H Week. Each of Idaho County’s 4-H clubs set up a booth at which chances to play cost from one to 25 cents. These booths offer a wide variety of games. Some of this year’s games included penny drops, cup stacking, bean bag toss, face painting and a balloon stomp. The games concluded at noon with a free hamburger barbecue lunch served by the Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors. The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association provided the hamburger and did the barbecuing, and the Idaho County Wheat Growers Association made a donation to help offset the expenses for lunch.

