GRANGEVILLE — “I knew what it was like to struggle to obtain my degree, and I wanted to help other women in that endeavor,” said Karen Wisdom.
Wisdom, a retired elementary school teacher, is the current president of P.E.O. Grangeville Chapter BV. She joined the organization in 2005.
With the theme of “Women helping women reach for the stars,” P.E.O. International is a philanthropic education organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Mo.; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The Grangeville chapter provides local scholarships to women each year, including high school and college students and women who may be going on to receive their education later in life.
Susan Brown, past president and current treasurer, joined the organization in 2006.
“I have always been interested in education, and it has also been a great way to meet some wonderful people,” she said. “It is a sisterhood of women who are like-minded in their desire to help other women succeed.”
The organization started in 1869 and has more than 5,800 chapters in the United States and Canada. The Grangeville chapter BV was founded in 1982 and includes about 45 members. To become a member, a potential inductee must be sponsored by a member. Any woman interested can contact a current member.
“I always liked the idea of helping women receive their education and become more independent,” said Diane Balch, who joined in 2002.
To help support its local annual scholarships, P.E.O. holds a variety of fundraisers. They have been part of the Elks Burger Night, the Lions burger trailer, yard sales and craft sales.
“We also have a lot of internal fundraising where our members give a lot,” smiled Brown.
The group meets 12 times a year and has a business portion, as well as some social aspects and educational programs.
“We keep in touch with the women we have given scholarships to,” Wisdom said.
“All of them make us proud,” Balch added.
Included in their scholarship giving is the yearly $1,000 Sharon Clark Nursing Scholarship, which goes to a nursing student.
“I’m so thankful we are able to help women who are attaining higher education,” Wisdom said. “I know from experience that something like this can be so helpful in that journey.”
