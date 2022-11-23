Susan Brown, Karen Wisdom and Diane Balch photo

P.E.O. Grangeville Chapter BV members include (L-R) Susan Brown, past president and current treasurer; Karen Wisdom, president; and Diane Balch.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “I knew what it was like to struggle to obtain my degree, and I wanted to help other women in that endeavor,” said Karen Wisdom.

Wisdom, a retired elementary school teacher, is the current president of P.E.O. Grangeville Chapter BV. She joined the organization in 2005.

