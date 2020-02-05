CLEARWATER VALLEY -- For a little town with no restaurants, the folks of Clearwater do a fine job of feeding people. On Sunday we enjoyed seeing family plus old and new friends at the 57th annual Groundhog Day feed. After eating sausage, eggs and pancakes, I headed to the kitchen to check in with my Harpster neighbors who were hard at work scrambling eggs and grilling sausage.
I heard from Gloria Jacks, of Clearwater, last week, that despite rumors to the contrary, the community lunches at the Clearwater Baptist church basement are continuing at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. (Feb. 5 and 19). Although they no longer have funding to hire cooks, Gloria and others volunteer to cook the meals. Price for lunch is only $5 suggested donation. It’s a nice way to get neighbors together for a meal and conversation. They also offer the option of a meal to go. Gloria noted that they welcome anyone who wants to join them for a meal. I attended one of these lunches last fall and a small friendly group of about 15 people gathered there.
A new restaurant called the Hogsback Deli and Ice Cream is opening this week in Kamiah at 603 3rd Street (Highway 12) across from Cloninger’s grocery store. They plan to offer a variety of bagel sandwiches for breakfast, and deli sandwiches, soups and salads for lunch plus ice cream and milkshakes. It seemed like ice cream weather last week, but hoping winter is back for a while longer.
In local education news, I just heard from Vincent (Vinnie) Martinez that he will return to teaching at Clearwater Valley High School next fall. I’m sure more information will be coming out on this soon.
