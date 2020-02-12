CLEARWATER VALLEY -- After reading the Idaho County Free Press for a decade, it is strange to see an issue without Marie Smith’s musings from Lowell. I have enjoyed the quirkiness, the stories from hunters, floaters, anglers along the Middle Fork and Selway Rivers, the photos of her grandchildren -- the MERMS and Max -- philosophy, social commentary, put together with a touch of humor that often made me chuckle. She inspired me to develop my own style for my Clearwater Valley News and to have some fun with it. I hope to track her down in the big City of Kooskia one of these days and get a quote for a future column.
After my article last month on Jemima Farris and her early life in a cult, I heard from Lucky Brandt of Kooskia. He shared with me his memories of Jemima’s grandfather Harry who served as a barber and all-around nice guy in Clearwater for many years. Harry’s wife, Hattie, ran the grocery store and post office in Clearwater. Interestingly, Harry, a woodworker, crafted grandfather clocks with his friend Les Olive of Kamiah. Lucky described these tall, pendulum clocks as works of art. Wonder if anyone in the area still has one?
Remember: Melanie Gianopulos’ Run with Your Heart 3 k Fun Run is on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. People who haven’t preregistered can sign up on Saturday morning at Clearwater Valley High School. Cost is $20 for adults, $15 for youth 13-18 with children 12 and younger, free. Rain, snow, sleet or, dare we hope, sunshine, may greet the runners and walkers on this 3-kilometer (approximately 1.8 mile) course around the grounds of the school! Come support this great student athlete in her senior project and raise some funds for St. Mary’s heart rehab center in memory of Melanie’s dad. People can also donate to Melanie’s senior project at Freedom Northwest Credit Union.
In other running news, LCSC sophomore Cole Olsen (a Clearwater Valley High School graduate) recently participated in the Nike Boise indoor track meet. He won the 3,000-meter race and kicked off the 5th place LCSC 4 X 800 meter relay team that set an LCSC school record.
