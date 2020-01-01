CLEARWATER VALLEY -- As I begin my fourth year as Clearwater Valley correspondent this week, I am reflecting over some highlights from the last year. In my Dec. 18 column, I mused about the origins of the artwork panels we use for the “12 Days of Christmas” song, at the Harpster Christmas program. Imagine my delight when the artist, Louise Stolz, of Grangeville, phoned to tell me she drew these with oil pastels as a high school student in the early 1960s. These whimsical drawings adorned the walls of Jenny’s Tavern (her family’s business) in Cottonwood at Christmastime. I hope Stolz will make the trip to Harpster for the 2020 Christmas program to see how her artwork continues to bring joy to people more than 50 years later!
The freshly painted historic Big Cedar Schoolhouse had more activity this summer with a series of Saturday yoga workshops led by Carly Decker, Stacey McCusker and Christina Stalnaker. The weather held for the popular Navajo Taco Feed in September. The Big Cedar Homemakers use this event as a fund-raiser to maintain the schoolhouse and grounds. The historic schoolhouses in both Big Cedar and Harpster provide community gathering places throughout the year in these areas thanks to the efforts of volunteers.
In Clearwater, the trifecta of large annual events continued with the Groundhog Day feed in February, Elk City Wagon Road Days in July and the Clearwater chili feed in October. Friends of Elk City Wagon Road also hosted a “Dessert at the Museum” at the historical museum at the Grange Hall in May and the Oddfellows held a community Christmas party in December.
In Kamiah, the biggest excitement of the year was the opening of the Teen Center in September. The Center has gained in popularity bringing new life to the downtown, providing a place for teens to enjoy some active games- shooting pool, playing ping pong or foosball as well as movies, board games and online games. Some students even do homework there! The Center is open seven days a week, with several adult staff there at all times. Students from the Youth Advisory Board continue selling first Friday lunches to raise money to support the Center. Younger students from grades 3-6 are invited one Friday morning each month for a “Tween” event. Opening a teen center was the top goal of the student leaders in the Upriver Youth Leadership Council.
Live theater is alive and well in the Clearwater Valley with the Kamiah Characters performing two fun plays -- “Typecast” in the spring and “Cooking Can Be Murder” in the fall -- under the direction of teachers Mr. Jody Dow and Ms. Taylie Hopkins. Clearwater Valley high school students performed a lively version of the musical “Hello, Dolly” under the direction of music teacher, Elizabeth Nuxoll last spring.
This year marked the 2nd year of the Kooskia Farmers’ Market which ran on Thursdays throughout the summer and fall, culminating with the holiday Farmers’ Market. Market organizer, Melissa Knapton, is delighted to see more people attending and more vendors with a variety of foodstuffs and handcrafted items.
Throngs of people attended the first “community night out” in May at the emergency services building. This event organized by the Kooskia Ambulance crew was designed to increase community understanding of the EMTs in addition to raising funds. It included tours of the facility and equipment and a chance to visit with EMTs in addition to free blood pressure checks and kids’ activities like a bouncy house. Oh, and a delicious chicken burrito dinner!
Two new businesses opened on Main Street Kooskia this year with “The Farm Table” restaurant relocating from Craigmont that has proved a popular addition to Kooskia’s restaurant scene. Sara and Mark Fernandez opened a new store this fall called The Outpost, on the ground floor of the Old Opera House building. The store features kitchen and bath products and has recently added local artists’ wares for sale. Both are great additions to the Kooskia business district.
In July, the annual Stites Days weekend included horseshoes, Bingo, an ATV poker run and parade. The Silver Dollar continues to be a popular gathering place. The expansion of their outdoor area, remodel of the service area and updated menu contribute to their success.
HKD martial arts dojo, on Highway 12 between Kooskia and Kamiah, added yoga and meditation classes (led by Yogini Christina) in addition to Matt Hickman’s Keichu-Do (combining elements of karate, judo and Jiu Jitsu) classes for youth ages 5 and older, plus Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes for adults. Martial arts classes begin with teaching basic self-control and focus, which can be especially important for children.
After many contentious issues in the Clearwater Valley last year, my hope for 2020 is that we can learn to disagree in a civil way instead of demonizing people who don’t agree with us. Just because you disagree with someone doesn’t mean that they are wrong or evil. When you are willing to listen to someone else you may find some common ideas or values. When someone has a medical emergency, death in the family or a fire or flood destroys their home, people rush in to help in many ways often without judgement or politics. It seems that we are at our best in a crisis. We all belong here, none of us has all of the answers, so let’s work together to strengthen our communities. Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2020!
