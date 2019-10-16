CLEARWATER VALLEY -- A good crowd of 30-plus enjoyed Roger Amerman’s presentation on the “Elements, Legacy and Lifeways of the Columbia River Plateau,” on Saturday at the Kooskia Community Center. Amerman shared his knowledge of Native American uses of plants in the Columbia River Plateau and discussed the traditional relationship with the natural world. Thanks to Friends of Kooskia Library for sponsoring the program.
I met Michael Ridge and Amanda Barnett at the event. They are native plant lovers who travel across the country on horseback, staying this winter in a tipi up Luke’s Gulch near Stites. If you are curious, check their “Walking with Western Wildflowers” Facebook page.
Kamiah Community Library’s (505 Main Street) preschool story time resumed in October each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers of little ones are invited to join in for fun and educational literacy activities. Story time will continue throughout the winter.
The Clearwater Valley and Kamiah runners traveled to Troy last Thursday for the Troy Invitational cross-country races. 8th graders Wyatt Anderberg (CV) and Tug Loughran (Kamiah) continued a good season with 9th and 18th place finishes in the middle school boys race. Tristin Dominguez, Kaden Degroot and Logan Mossman came in 4th, 6th and 12th in the JV race. Preston Amerman (CV) placed an impressive 4th followed by Michael Popp in 14th, Jonas Oatman in 16th and Ryan Sackett in 17th. Ethan O’Leary rounded out the team scoring with a 31st place. (The first five runners from each team contribute to the score.) In the girls varsity race Melanie Gianopulos placed 12th followed by Dorian Hix in 27th and Yesica Gonzalez. The Clearwater Valley and Kamiah schools have a co-op team (CvK) that shares coaching, transportation, etc. to save money and allow both schools to offer the program. I am living proof that cross-country running is a lifetime sport. This year is the 40th anniversary of my girls’ team’s 2nd place finish in the large schools state competition and I still run a little on the trails around our property, though admittedly much slower than I used to.
Are you brave enough to enter the “Maze of Doom?” My new friends in Elk City asked me to mention the third annual fright night to invite people from the Clearwater Valley to attend. Each year the “Friends of Elk City Schools” transforms the Elk City School gym into a maze for Halloween with various community members decked out in scary costumes at every turn. Entry to the maze is by donation with all proceeds benefiting the Elk City School. The event is scheduled on Saturday, October 26th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time. (Elk City can be a time warp if you use a cell phone, since the cell towers you hit are across the Salmon River in Mountain Time zone and you think it is an hour later.)
After Halloween it is time for Christmas craft fairs to begin with the first one on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Harpster. Carol Lytle is organizing that event this year which will feature leather goods, unique totes and handbags, baked goods, jams, birdhouses, jewelry, handmade ornaments, painted gourds and emu products. You can buy lunch and a slice of pie, coffee is free. Who knows, you may find a special Christmas gift for a friend or family member, (or even yourself)? If you haven’t been to the Harpster Community Center, turn onto Bridge Street in “downtown” Harpster, then right onto Florence. The road will start climbing to the left and you will see the fire station and the old Harpster Schoolhouse (community center).
It’s that time of year when people start shifting to more indoor activities. Carol Cowles is teaching some free classes each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Long Camp RV Park near Kamiah. The 1st week of each month will focus on yarn crafts, the 2nd week jewelry and wire wrapping, the 3rd week beading, the 4th week herbs and wild edibles, with the 5th week to be determined. I stopped by Carol’s booth at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market this summer and she has some interesting crafting skills. Call Carol Cowles at 208-819-2066 for information.
I am taking a break from writing for the next few weeks and will return to these pages in November, after the election.
