CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The 1st day of the 1A State track and field meet in Middleton began with pouring rain and wind, which added to the challenge of the competition. Despite the tough conditions, four local pole vaulters placed in the top eight. Martha Smith of Clearwater Valley placed 5th in the girls competition with a 7’6” vault as three Kamiah Kubs boys placed 5th, 6th and 7th led by Alfredo Gonzales, then Michael Macmenamin, both with 11’6” vaults and Bret Raymond with a vault of 11’0”.
Rams’ hurdler Kadance Schilling set a blistering pace in the girls 300-meter hurdles, placing 4th and breaking the Clearwater Valley School record as a freshman! CV sprinter Will Willis placed 8th in the 100 meters with an 11.76. CV’s distance running standout, Melanie Gianopulos has continued to improve her times this season. She placed 5th in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:26.59 and 8th in the 3200 meters in 12:13.58. Kamiah Kubs Michael Macmenamin ran a tough race for 6th place finishing in 2:04.84.
Kamiah boys placed in the top eight in three relay races. The team of Sam Brisbois, Layton Gould, Cloud Guffy and Landon Keene placed 8th in the 4X100. The Kubs boys placed 4th in both the 4X 200 (Jonas Oatman, Kavan Mercer, Alex McNall and Sam Brisbois) and the 4x400 meter relay (Layton Gould, Alex McNall, Jonas Oatman and Michael Popp). In field events Kubs Layton Gould threw 125-06 for a 5th placed finish in discus. Great job to all of the Clearwater Valley and Kamiah athletes who competed!
*
*
Do you remember seeing the photos of the trailer in the middle of Clear Creek after the early April floods? The property owner, Carmen Morris Howard, lost both her home trailer and her rental trailer in the flood and will need to remove both trailers from the creek when the water recedes. Friends are continuing to provide assistance with temporary housing and fund-raising to help the 75-year-old woman. You are invited to a June 1 spaghetti feed and silent auction to raise money. Spaghetti dinner advance tickets costs $7.50 for adults and $6 for kids younger than 10. Buying tickets at the door will cost a $1 more per ticket. Event organizers are seeking additional silent auction items so consider donating for this worthy cause. For information or tickets, contact Denise Bacon 208-935-8058 or dbaconarc@yahoo.com or Cindy Lane at 208-816-8489. I worked with Carmen at the Forest Service office in Kamiah. She is a kind and caring person who continues to work in the timber sale accounting group.
*
Do you like to play softball and live in the Kooskia area? A group of good-natured area softball lovers will be practicing and playing co-ed softball at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Kooskia City Park. They welcome new players of all skills levels with a focus on those over 50 to come play, with no fees or season long commitments. Contact Ruth Mohr at 208-926-7203 or rmohr1234@gmail.com. If you want to play competitive softball, the Kooskia Krush team competes in the Grangeville co-ed softball league. Contact Josh Bradley at 406-250-1594 if you want more information.
*
Also, in the Kooskia City Park, the 1st Farmers’ Market of the season will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. An outdoor yoga class will be offered at 9 a.m. prior to the market. I went to the 1st market last year and remember how wonderful the strawberries tasted there!
*
The Farm Table Café opened in Kooskia on Mothers’ Day weekend. I haven’t tried it yet, but they describe their menu as homemade from scratch southern cooking. The Café is open Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check it out if you want to try a new restaurant in Kooskia at 18 South Main Street (across from the grocery store.)
