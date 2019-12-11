CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Sensory overload hit me as I walked into the Olde-Fashioned Christmas event in Kamiah on Saturday. The smell of pine, chestnuts and sugar, the laughter of adorable children, and live Christmas piano music set the tone for the event. Of course, Santa, flanked by a photographer, sat on the stage to welcome children and grownups alike. As I walked in the door, elvish volunteers offered me a pink or green gooey popcorn ball for free. Once I got the stickiness off my hands, I made the rounds with my camera to see what was going on. Everything from gingerbread house making, wreath making, decorating cookie platters, stockings, writing letters to Santa, snow globes, painting nativity scenes, dance lessons, mocktails, cookie decorating, nativity scenes in canning jars and more. Thanks to the Upriver Youth Leadership Council for organizing a weekend full of family-friendly events with many partners who came on board to help. By the time I got home, Nick had cut down a Christmas tree on our property and set it up in a stand. On to decorating!
Coming up this weekend both Clearwater and Harpster are planning their annual Christmas celebrations. The Clearwater IOOF (Oddfellows) Lodge welcomes Clearwater area residents to their Christmas potluck, gift exchange, and Bingo party on Saturday, Dec. 14. This event runs from noon until 3 p.m. The Oddfellows will furnish meat and asks people bringing side dishes or desserts to round out the meal. The optional gift exchange ($5 value) is split by gender. People wanting to play Bbingo after lunch should bring an additional Bingo gift. Each time someone gets a “Bingo” they pick a wrapped gift from the table.
The Harpster Community Center (at the old schoolhouse) welcomes anyone from Harpster and the surrounding area to their annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. The event includes live music by Alice Humphrey and friends, the Christmas story, singalongs including a rousing rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas. Audience members are invited to sing a solo or group song or read a poem or verse for the season. Santa, of course, stops by to visit with the kiddos. If you come, remember to bring at least a dozen cookies as we will be eating and trading cookies after the program. Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!
