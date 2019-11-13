CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I woke up in the night to let the cats out. When I opened the door, I heard an elk bugling up the ridge, how cool is that?
Clearwater Valley graduate Cole Olsen continues to shine in his college career, running cross-country for LCSC Warriors. Last weekend at the Frontier Conference Championships in Billings, Olsen came in first, leading his team to a huge win in the team competition. The team earned an automatic bid to the NAIA Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., on Nov. 22. Great to see this local guy running so well at the college level.
Harpster Fire District is planning a farewell gathering for Kevin and Rita Kehoe on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Harpster Community Building. The fire district will provide meat, beverages and cake. They encourage people to bring side dishes to round out the meal. All who know the Kehoes are welcome. Call Arden Lytle, Harpster fire chief at 208-983-1979 if you have any questions.
It’s time for another fun Kamiah Characters play. This comedy in two acts is called “Cooking Can Be Murder.” It begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 22, at the Kamiah School multi-purpose room. I really enjoy the funny, light plays this group performs and they are suitable to bring kids to.
I am excited that two of last year’s new Clearwater Valley Christmas events are returning for a second year. On Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Kooskia City Hall, the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market will include unique handmade gifts from local artisans, plus food, music and more. I rarely win anything, but won the raffle basket last year and lots of cool stuff, so I’ll be back. If you want to be a vendor, call Melissa at 208-739-1602.
The second event is the Olde Fashioned Christmas event at the Legion Hall in Kamiah Dec. 6-8, with most events on Saturday. This is an Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) event designed to get families out together and have some fun. I really liked that the building was just full of happy energy with so many free or low-cost activities for people of all ages. These include horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa photos, chestnuts roasting, arts and crafts projects, wreath-making, gingerbread house making. They are currently accepting entries for the Festival of Trees. You can choose a tree, mini-tree, wreath or table scape. UYLC will provide you with an artificial tree or wreath to decorate in the theme of your choice. The trees and wreaths give a festive air to the Legion building from Friday evening until Saturday night when they are auctioned off. I’m not one of those crafty people, but managed to pull off a wreath last year. So, if you have a fun theme you want to play with, it’s for a good cause. Entry forms are due by Friday, Nov. 22. Call 208-743-0392 for information.
