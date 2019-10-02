CLEARWATER VALLEY -- This is a big week at Clearwater Valley schools. A homecoming parade in Kooskia begins after school on Friday, Oct. 4. The school’s National Honor Society invites you to sample a variety of great chili samples after the parade (roughly 3:30 p.m.) to 5:30 p.m. at the Kooskia City Hall. According to the flyer you can “come taste some yummy chili, vote on your favorite and support our youth” Adults (and students without an activity pass) can buy 10 tickets for $8 or 12 tickets for $10. Elementary students, 4 tickets for $3 and students with an ASB card, 6 tickets for $5 or 10 tickets for $8. Each ticket gets you a small sample bowl of chili.
Various community members will each cook a pot of chili and decorate their table in either a Rams Pride theme or featuring a decade. The chili event is a fund-raiser for Clearwater Valley High School’s National Honor Society. The varsity football game vs. Genesee begins at 7 p.m.
Warm, delicious chili in October is so good, why not eat it two nights in a row. If you will combine it with corn bread, dessert and beverages you can have a wonderful meal at the Clearwater Grange on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner is by donation with money raised going to maintain the historic 1937 Clearwater Grange Hall which also houses the Elk City Wagon Road museum. Head up Sally Ann Road, bring the family, see old and new friends and neighbors and visit the Wagon Road Museum. The chance to bid on silent auction items donated by local people and businesses adds to the fun. It’s not too late to donate an auction item. Carol BonAnno would love to hear from you at 208-926-7465.
In other sports news, at last week’s Spartan Invitational cross-country meet at Deyo Reservoir near Weippe, Wyatt Anderberg of Clearwater Valley placed 2nd in the Middle School boys race with Tug Loughran of Kamiah in 3rd and Jack Engledow in 5th. Great that these young guys are getting some good racing experience. In the boys varsity race, the combined Clearwater Valley-Kamiah (CvK team) included strong running from Preston Amerman in 4th place, and Jonas Oatman, Michael Popp, Laban Francis and Derek Loewen placing 8th to 11th with these four finishing within 25 seconds of each other over the 5,000 meter course. Melanie Gianopulos returned to racing at this meet with a 4th place finish in the girls varsity race. Great job everyone!
Last week I enjoyed meeting Roger Amerman (of the Choctaw Nation) who will be presenting a program sponsored by Friends of Kooskia Library. Mr. Amerman, a professional artist, geologist, ecologist and storyteller will talk about native plant species important to tribal members of the Columbia Plateau. He will bring the photos of the plants to life by describing where they are found, what they are used for and their social and spiritual connections. His program will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Kooskia City Hall community room and will last approximately one hour. Mr. Amerman lives with his wife, Carolyn, a Nez Perce woman, and their youngest son, Preston, near the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
People are often curious about what is happening at the Old Kooskia Opera House. I have noticed some activity at the “Outpost” (the main floor of the old Opera House in downtown Kooskia) in recent weeks. I saw some lights on as I drove through Kooskia last week and stopped to check it out. Sara and Mark Fernandez noticed me peering through the window and graciously invited me in to see their progress of a store called the “Kooskia Outpost” they hope to open on Sunday, Oct. 6. They have stocked the shelves with a mix of bedding and bath items, kitchen gadgets, candles, wooden skill development children’s toys and a small selection of books, including Bibles. The Fernandez’ want to offer people in the Kooskia area a small retail store as an alternative to traveling out of town for some practical items and gifts. It’s always nice to see a new business opening in the area; I wish them well. They have focused on remodeling the main floor and do not have immediate plans for the Opera House.
In other downtown Kooskia business news, the laundromat is for sale, including the building and 14 washers and dryers. This seems an important service business for both residents and visitors, so check it out if you are interested.
Although I occasionally mention things going on outside my area, because of where I travel in the course of a week, the Clearwater Valley column generally focuses on the Harpster, Stites, Clearwater, Kooskia and Kamiah areas. A friendly reminder to community groups, churches, libraries, schools, businesses, if you want me to include something you want me to share give me a call or an email; my contact information is always printed below my picture with this column.
