CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I had a fun time at the CV junior high girls volleyball games at the last game of the season on Thursday. An animated Coach Marty Lytle kept the girls inspired and you could feel the excitement in the air. Parents and coaches honored the 8th grade girls at a break between the games. Each girl was presented a flower and a balloon and lined up on the court with her parents. CV high school teacher, Vinnie Martinez, announced each girl and her family members and addressed the assembled group with a few encouraging words. The CV 8th graders won two sets out of three (25-14, 11-25, 25-20) to win their last junior high match against the visiting Timberline team. Sweet! The CV volleyball families gathered for a dinner after the games.
While at the school I ran into sophomore, Emma Knapton, who had just finished play practice. A member of the stage crew, she is excited about the spring musical next week. Continuing the tradition of performing Broadway musicals, music teacher Mrs. Elizabeth Nuxoll chose “Singing in the Rain” for this year’s production. The stage version is based on the 1952 MGM musical-romantic comedy which starred Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. It takes place in the 1920s in Hollywood as actress Lina Lockwood gets caught up in the transition between silent films to “talkies” as she struggles with her singing. The results are both funny and melancholy.
Curtains up at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, and Friday March 6, with a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the show, so come early to get your choice of seats. All tickets are $5 at the door. Be sure to skip dessert before the show, since they will be selling scrumptious cupcakes at intermission for $1.50 each. Come support your CV students and enjoy some snappy show tunes!
Also, while at Clearwater Valley High School I had a chance to visit with Martha Smith about the statewide student council gathering that she and eight other CV students attended a few weeks ago. In addition to Dakota Gorges, Martha and Emma Knapton who comprise the CV Associated Student Body (ASB) leadership, Angel Dominguez, Laban Francis, Rayne Martinez, Jarret Murray, Alicia Reuben and Ella Smith also participated. The session, which included roughly 800 students, focused on leadership skills, including public speaking, ideas for events and fund-raising, networking with other student council representatives and several inspirational keynote speakers. All the students have participated in fund-raising so they could attend and agree to plan future student council activities. At the event Martha Smith ran against three other students and was elected as President of the Idaho Association of Student Councils for Regions 1 and 2. Great to see these students thinking bigger than their own school and demonstrating leadership.
Remember the Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will begin their monthly meetings this Saturday, March 7, at the Clearwater Grange. Meetings run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. including a potluck lunch. The history museum will be open at that time if you want to peruse the historic photos and artifacts. The group welcomes new people to join in on planning for upcoming summer events including Elk City Wagon Road Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.