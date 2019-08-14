CLEARWATER VALLEY -- We had fun on Saturday participating in the Elk City Days parade promoting the “Norma Staaf 4 School board” campaign.
HARPSTER -- Harpster area freelance writer and Kamiah schools substitute teacher Norma Staaf has filed to run for Mountain View School Board T…
We met up with several other parade entrants from the Clearwater Valley including the “Ulmer for Sheriff 2020” campaign and Al and Alice Humphrey driving a really cool, old car. An enthusiastic crowd of parade-watchers lined the Main Street yelling and clapping as we passed. The road is narrow, so you can clearly see the faces of the people making it more personal than other parades on wider roads.
Can you believe this is the last week before school starts? 4-H kids and others from the Clearwater Valley will be heading for the Idaho County Fair Wednesday through Saturday to show their animals, vegetables, flowers, photos and more in a host of categories. And, of course, lovely, high fat, high sugar fair food. Last year, just as I was just thinking about buying one of those gigantic “elephant ears” sprinkled in powdered sugar, as luck would have it, I ran into Melissa Knapton, Mountain Girl Fitness, who encourages people to be healthy and fit. She wondered what I was going to have for lunch? Somehow, I didn’t think “elephant ear” was the answer she wanted to hear. I still ate fair food, but scaled back the portion size. Melissa also organizes the Kooskia Farmers’ Market on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a good place to find local fruits and veggies, plus various creative handcrafted items.
KAMIAH – “Come Dance Under the Stars” at the 43rd Annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow in Kamiah, Aug. 16-18.
The Chief Lookingglass PowWow runs from Friday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 18, behind the Wa-A’Yas community center on Idaho Street in Kamiah. I have enjoyed attending this event the past two years and joined in on several of the intertribal dances open to all. Dancers of all ages compete in special dances, a swirl of colors and textures of the dancers’ regalia as they circle under the lights. A variety of drumming groups take turns providing the music and beat for the dances.
In addition to the Idaho County Fair and the Chief Lookingglass PowWow this weekend, consider checking out the Lifewater Ranch Open House from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Owner Sanford (Sandy) Staab invites local people to come see the property, try out the new swimming pool and hot tub, plus the horseshoes, disc golf, house tour and roam the 160-acre property. The Lifewater Ranch is located between Kooskia and Clearwater at 430 Cedar Creek Road. The event is free and a way to introduce local people to what the property offers. They can host family reunions, corporate retreats and other gatherings at reasonable rates. He hopes to create a sense of community there, hiring local people for development of the property and activities.
GRANGEVILLE – Despite a looming insurance deadline, Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 and the Central Idaho Education Association (CIEA…
On the first day of school, on Monday, Aug. 19, the Mountain View School Board plans to meet in Kooskia (instead of Grangeville) at 5:30 p.m. for their regularly scheduled board meeting. Dates and locations occasionally change, so always good to confirm with the Mountain View district office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.