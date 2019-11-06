CLEARWATER VALLEY -- It feels strange to be writing my column again after several weeks off. For the past two years, I have spent many Sunday nights pulling together all of the community news I have heard about all week in advance of the dreaded Monday morning deadline. The last few weeks have been a whirlwind, with a trip back to my high school in Ohio for induction in my high school hall of fame. Our 1979 girls’ cross-country team placed second in state (large schools) out of 100-plus teams. Turns out, that is the best finish of any cross-country team, boys or girls, in the history of the school. Cool to get honored at a football game, but the best part was seeing the other girls (now women) and our coach again. Eight of us made it back including two of my best friends from high school. I loved every minute of it.
In October, I also began a part-time job as a substitute at the Kamiah library. I am excited to be part of the Prairie-River library district which includes eight libraries including Kooskia. On Oct. 31, I worked at the library, dressed in a medieval ladies dress finishing the day passing out candy to downtown Kamiah trick-or-treaters. Really fun to see all of the cute little kids dressed up, having fun with their families. On Nov. 1, I stopped in Kamiah and one of the realtors already had their Halloween decorations down and their inflatable turkey out front! And then on Nov. 2, the Harpster Christmas craft sale kicked off the pre- Christmas event season.
I met up with Arden Lytle, Harpster fire chief at the Harpster craft fair. He wants to let everyone know in Harpster and beyond that Kevin and Rita Kehoe are moving back to California. The fire district is planning a farewell gathering on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center to thank the Kehoes for their service. The fire district will provide meat, beverages and cake. They encourage people to bring side dishes to round out the meal. Arden noted that Kehoe has volunteered for the fire district for 15 years, writing grants, programming training sessions and generally serving as the righthand man to Lytle. Kehoe also coordinated with fire districts in the surrounding area. All who know the Kehoes are welcome. Call Lytles at 208-983-1979 if you have any questions.
Fall sports are coming to an end, with a thrilling football game, ending with Clearwater Valley Rams beating the Kamiah Kubs 22-14. The Rams advance to the quarterfinals, playing the Lost River Pirates on Friday 5:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the Holt Arena in Pocatello. Good luck Rams! Last Saturday at the 1A State finals cross-country meet in Pocatello, CV senior Melanie Gianopulos placed 24th out of 80 runners in the girls’ varsity race. CV junior Preston Amerman placed 29th followed by Ethan O’Leary (69th), Laban Francis (83rd), Ridge Shown (85th), Logan Mossman (90th) and Tristin Dominguez (91st) out of 95 runners. Kamiah’s lone runner, senior Jonas Oatman placed 70th. Great job runners!
