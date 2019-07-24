CLEARWATER VALLEY -- A few times a year the sleepy Main Street of Clearwater, Idaho, comes to life. Elk City Wagon Road Days is one of those times where throngs of people fill the streets. I enjoyed local and out-of-town musical talent at the old-time gospel hour and variety shows. I had a nice chat with Mr. Dana Lohrey, who organized this part of the event. I learned his mother used to write the Clearwater column back in the 1950s and 1960s back when Clearwater had enough going on to warrant its own column. Fun to meet up with Sue and Lyle Smith, mainstays in the Clearwater community, and the Wagon Road group. I first met them when we all worked for the Forest Service in Salmon, Idaho, many years ago.
The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) will host its 55th Annual Chief Joseph Trail Ride July 22 – 2619. The full route requires thirteen years to co…
Kristen Reiter, a member of the Appaloosa Horse group told me that a group of 100 or so Appaloosa horses and their riders are passing through our area this week on the Chief Joseph Trail ride. This year’s trip began at McComas Meadows on Sunday, July 21. On Monday, participants began riding roughly 20 miles per day ending at Mussellshell Meadows on Friday. The trip, part of a larger 1,300-mile Nez Perce National Historic trail remembers the flight of Chief Joseph as he and his band fled from U.S. soldiers, beginning in Joseph, Ore., and ending in Bear Paw, Mont. Each year the Appaloosa Horse Club rides approximately 100 miles of the 1,300-mile route, repeating the cycle every 13 years. Kristen, who lives in Washington State began participating in 2004 and has ridden each year, completing the entire trail and now continuing on her second round. She likens it to a family reunion as many people come each year while others only participate once. In addition to the 100 riders, roughly 60 additional people will support the trip, shuttling horse trailers, etc., joining the group in camp each evening.
Honoring and connecting with local Nez Perce people, who developed the Appaloosa horse, is an important part of the trail ride which includes an educational element with speakers in camp each night. Tribal members, including descendants of both Chief Looking Glass and Chief Joseph, will share their stories with the group and tribal youth will participate in the part of the ride.
KOOSKIA – Join in for the 66th annual Kooskia Days Celebration July 25-27 as participants “Celebrate the Past, Embrace the Future.”
The 66th annual Kooskia Days begins Thursday, July 25, continuing through the weekend. Lara Smith and her merry band of Kooskia boosters- Ashley Crawford, Alan and Lora Reuben and Jamie Shorey are promising a bigger and better Kooskia Days this year. By popular demand the beer garden and the auction will return this year and vendor spaces are free. The event kicks off with the regular Thursday morning 9:00 a.m. yoga in the park. Really, what better way to start your day than doing some nice, relaxing yoga with the sounds of the river flowing past? Kooskia Farmers’ Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out family movie night with a free showing of “Dumbo” playing at dark (8-ish). Bring blankets, lawn chairs, etc. so you’ll be comfortable. Events for all ages including sporting events, live music and dancing, and checking out the food booths continue throughout the weekend, so check it out.
CLEARWATER – Elk City Wagon Road Days was held July 20 and 21. Weather was cooperative, and many people joined the festivities in Clearwater.
It’s really wonderful to see the dedicated people who volunteer their time and energy to make events like Elk City Wagon Road Days, Kooskia Days and other summertime festivities happen. Many small businesses contribute endlessly to local events and raffles, keeping the spirit of communities alive.
