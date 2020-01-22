CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The Clearwater Quick Response Unit (QRU) invited me to their January meeting to fill me in on what they are doing. They are up to five EMTs and keeping up their training. Like most QRU’s they are self-funded which means they put some time and energy into fund-raising. Last year they hosted their first spaghetti feed which raised enough money for them to upgrade to a new to them, (used) ambulance. They had more than 150 people come for dinner, plus buy a bunch of raffle tickets for various donated items. This year they hope to buy an electric gurney to increase efficiency of transferring patients plus make it easier on the EMTs. They have increased their service area to include Harpster, also.
They are planning for their second annual spaghetti feed on March 14 and are looking for donated items for their raffle. Contact Nancy Sutton if you have an item to donate – 208-926-0169.
In other Clearwater community news, my across the creek neighbor, Dixie Lynn, let me know that the biggest and longest running annual event, the Groundhog Day breakfast, is happening on Sunday, Feb. 2. (That’s Super Bowl Sunday.) This is the 57th annual event that draws upward of 600 people to the little burg of Clearwater at the IOOF hall (Oddfellows). To put that in perspective, I was just learning how to walk when they began doing this event. It’s a fund-raiser for the IOOF hall. An all-you-can-eat breakfast including pancakes, eggs and sausage begins at 8 a.m. continuing until 2 p.m. Since Super Bowl tends to be a day of overeating anyway, you may as well begin with breakfast. They will be raffling a hand-made quilt and other items.
Tickets are on sale for the 5th annual Valley Educational Support Team (VEST) Fest on Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. at the Kooskia Community Center. Dinner is $30 per person for beef brisket. Beer and wine are available for purchase. After dinner the live auction begins. Last year they had some amazing items and competitive bidding. Contact any board member for tickets or to donate items large or small for the silent and live auctions. (Board members are Greg Drake, Dave Harrington, Dwight Wicks, Lara Smith, Veda Pfefferkorn, Kama Pfefferkorn, Allen Hutchens, Brenda Ross and Ashley Walker.) Watch for updates on auction items on Vest Fest Facebook page. The VEST foundation is a non-profit whose sole purpose is to raise funds to support Clearwater Valley school programs and projects beyond the funding the Mountain View School district provides.
Hey, high school sports fans, have I got a deal for you. You can sponsor the new “Varsity Planner” on the back of the redesigned Free Press sports page. Since it is right above the listing of all of the upcoming high school games for Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, Grangeville and other area high schools, it’s a very noticeable ad. Any business, family or individual can contact Lisa Adkison at the Free Press if you want to sponsor this ad for a week for only $75 and show your support for local student athletes.
