CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Toddlers ruled at this year’s Harpster Christmas program with many adorable and excited young children including some families who attended for the first time. A large crowd of 90 participants filled the Harpster Community Center (the old schoolhouse) on Sunday afternoon. People ranged in age from 1-month old Juliana, who slept peacefully in her mother (Erin Grinde’s) arms through the whole thing, to my in-laws Burt and Angele Hazelbaker both north of 90, who first met while attending the Harpster School back in the day!
After a reading of the Christmas story by Bill Horn, pastor at the Clearwater Baptist Church, we all sang a few traditional carols. Various people signed up to perform a solo or group rendition of a song. I even took along my ashiko hand drum and sang “Little Drummer Boy.” The trio of Alice Humphrey on saxophone, Tom Simpson on bass and Phil Reed on fiddle kept us entertained while we waited for Santa to arrive. After Santa made his rounds, the cookie potluck commenced with many delicious varieties to choose from.
The most popular audience participation is a unique version of the “12 Days of Christmas,” which includes hand-drawn artwork panels representing each of the days. One person or family claims responsibility for a day and eagerly sings out and waves the panel at the appropriate time in the song while everyone else joins in and helps. The original provenance of the artwork is murky, but Alice Humphrey, the events emcee, notes that she bought them sometime last century at a yard sale in Grangeville and keeps them in safe place.
Last week I also enjoyed two different Mountain View School Christmas programs, the Clearwater Valley junior/senior high band and choir concert and the GEMS choir concert (where my grand-niece Piper Hall sang with her third-grade class). I loved the talent, enthusiasm and zest of the students. Music teachers Liz Nuxoll (CV) and Carla Astle (GEMS) did a great job leading these events. Both places were packed with parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents and community members just there to enjoy!
I stopped by the new, store the “Kooskia Outpost,” in Kooskia last week. Owners Sara and Mark Fernandez noted they have added some great consignment items from local artisans. I bought a colorful felted purse made by the Idaho Sheepskin Company, based in Harpster! The store is spacious and clean with wide aisles and breathing space. They sell kitchen and bath items plus some adorable wooden toys. I recognized most of the artists’ work from farmers’ markets and craft fairs. How nice to have a permanent indoor space to exhibit and sell their wares. Sara said there is room for more, so if you are an artisan interested in placing your work there, stop by and check it out. If you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, consider looking at the Outpost. They are open M-Th, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
