CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I enjoyed one more winter concert last week at Clearwater Valley Elementary School. Principal Joe Rodriguez greeted the large crowd of family and community members wearing bright and festive colors.
Under music teacher Elizabeth Nuxoll’s direction the students in grades K-1, grades 2-3 and grades 4-5 each sang a variety of songs both familiar and unusual to honor different ways of celebrating the season. These included a song from Spain and a Happy Kwanzaa song. (Nuxoll explained that this is a festival celebrated by some African Americans.)
The program also had a piñata song, a song about cowboys spending Christmas out on the range and some familiar songs- Jingle Bells, Here Comes Santa Claus, ending with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
Music is such an important part of children’s education since it uses the brain in different ways and involves teamwork of trying to stay in harmony with others, not overpowering other voices.
We have passed the winter solstice and the days are beginning to get longer, though it doesn’t seem like it yet. Wishing all of my readers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy New Year or however you choose to celebrate this season of peace.
