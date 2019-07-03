CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Last weekend, Nick and I went for a Sunday drive and tried the newly relocated (they opened Mothers’ Day weekend) Farm Table Café in Kooskia for a late lunch.
When we walked in the place was jamming, an interesting mix of motorcyclists passing through and the local after-church gang. The portions are generous; I took half of my hot roast beef sandwich home and the servers were friendly and gracious despite how busy they were. They serve a variety of sandwiches and burgers for lunch, also have breakfasts and dinner. Check out their Facebook page to see the daily specials.
*
It seems appropriate that Freedom Northwest Credit Union is sponsoring a Fourth of July event in Kooskia since we are celebrating our freedom. The event will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School grounds. Fireworks begin at dark, but in the meantime, there are bounce houses, face painting and other kids activities, plus various food concessions and student fund-raisers. Don’t forget a lawn chair, beach towel or picnic blanket so you’ll have a place to land when the fireworks begin.
*
Remember, on Saturday, July 6, the Clearwater Valley Aero Club will host their annual Kamiah Fly-in at the airport with a variety of small planes participating. Any youth age 8 to 17 will have a chance to go on a free “young eagle” flight. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kamiah Airport beginning with breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. ($10 adults, $5 kids), kids activities including face painting, a $ 5 lunch at 11 am and a silent auction. If you want more information about the event or the club, check out the Clearwater Valley Aero Club Facebook page.
*
Once we are past the Fourth of July weekend activities, the Clearwater Valley hosts a trifecta of weekend festivities for the rest of July, with Stites Days, Elk City Wagon Road Days (in Clearwater) and Kooskia Days in consecutive weekends. All three have the requisite parades and vendor booths, but each event has its own unique flavor.
Stites Days, July 12 weekend, focuses on Bingo, horseshoes, cornhole toss and other games.
Elk City Wagon Road days, July 20-21, highlights the historic wagon road from Harpster to Elk City, that was used to haul supplies to the gold fields in the late 1800s. If you want to join in the parade on Saturday, just show up ready to go at 9:30 a.m. Vendors are welcome to set up along Main Street for a 9 a.m. start. (no fees to enter the parade or be a vendor, just show up). Sunday is an all-day tour of the Wagon Road from Clearwater to Elk City with stops and stories at various historic sites along the way.
Kooskia Days will round out the month on July 26 and 27 with a variety of events for all ages planned throughout town including yoga in the park, farmers’ market, family move night, basketball tournament for youth and adults, teen dance and ping pong ball drop with prizes for kids at the Kooskia Airport. Vendor booths are free this year for Kooskia Days. So, check out one or more of these events in July!
