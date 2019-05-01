CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Sitting in our home office, reading the Mueller report, I saw flashes of yellow and white flitting around a plum tree in the yard. I grabbed my binoculars, rushed outside while my husband identified the birds as evening grosbeaks. Not a rare bird, but beautiful to see. I also stopped to watch a herd of 30 elk, happily munching the newly green grass, but my favorite wildlife sighting this week was a great grey owl perched on a neighbor’s apple tree. If you haven’t seen one, they are very cool, huge owls, over two feet tall with up to a five-foot wingspan. They can quickly spin their heads 270 degrees around while seated on a perch. I love the abundant wildlife this time of year.
Well, back to the Mueller report, I’m about halfway through the 448-page document. It is disturbing how hard the Russians worked to influence voters in the 2016 election, by hacking, social media postings, reaching out to the campaigns, using polling data to micro target voters, intruding companies that make voting software and trying to change county voter rolls. The social media postings were often fabricated stories that tried to fool people to think they were coming American organization, not Russians. It’s a reminder to all of us to improve our media literacy, not believing and spreading everything we read on the Internet, but questioning sources and fact-checking.
Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road will meet on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Grange Hall, at the top of Sally Ann Road. A potluck lunch will follow the meeting. All are welcome to attend the meeting focused primarily on planning for Elk City Wagon Road days in July. The group celebrates the old wagon road from Clearwater to Elk City, which was used to haul supplies to the mines in the late 1800s. The following weekend, on Saturday May 11, is the annual “Dessert at the Museum” event for Mother’s Day weekend.
With the end of the school year in sight, the Kamiah Characters are performing one more play this year. This Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (May 1-3) they will present a comedy, called “Typecast.” It’s a play within a play about a drama club trying to produce “Cinderwhite.” The challenge is that the cast members are all in roles they are not suited for. If you haven’t seen a Kamiah Characters performance, you’re in for a treat. They produce funny, light plays that are family-friendly. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. each night and refreshments will be sold at intermission. It’s a bargain at $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Kamiah High School Library is hosting an interactive exhibit in May, called Native Voices, Native People’s concepts of health and illness. It includes interviews with more than one hundred tribal leaders, healers and educators. The public is invited to see the exhibit during the school’s culture fair on May 13, from 3-6 p.m. To schedule a time for a group to see it at other times, contact Colleen Olive at colive@kamiah.org. Mrs. Olive received grant funding to bring this exhibit to Kamiah.
On Saturday, both Clearwater Valley and Kamiah competed in the Whitepine League championships in Kamiah. Standout performances include the Kamiah boys placing first in team scoring. Kubs Senior Michael Macmenamin won both the 800 meters and 1600 meters in school record times! Michael also placed 1st in pole vault with Aiden Wallie of Clearwater Valley 2nd. Clearwater Valley’s Martha Smith placed first in pole vault. CV’s Melanie Gianopoulos placed 2nd in both 1600 meters and 3200 meters with a school record in the latter. Kubs freshman Darby Medel, placed 1st in high jump while the Rams Kadance Shilling placed 1st in 300-meter hurdles and 3rd in 300-meter hurdles.
In preparation for a grand reopening on May 23, the Kamiah food bank at the Life Center is having a food drive for the first three weeks of May to restock the shelves, refrigerators and freezers. Contact the Life Center at 4432 Highway 12 if you want to donate food or to volunteer.
Thanks to a generous donation of a special complex Lego kit from Airbridge Broadband, the Kamiah Library, 505 Main Street, invites people ages 9 and older to Star Wars Day from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday, May 4. We will begin construction of the Millennial Falcon starship from 1,254 pieces. Other Star Wars themed items will be available. Call the library at 208-935-0428 if you have questions about the event.
The corner of 6th and Idaho in Kamiah sure looks different than it used to. Several houses that formerly stood there have moved to new sites on Hill Street. The St. Mary’s medical clinic is expanding from their adjacent location. It’s great to see this investment in the community.
The Kooskia Ambulance crew welcomes community members to their 1st community Night out on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kooskia Emergency Services building at 104 Front Street. The event includes a chicken burrito dinner and a beverage for $5, free health screenings with partnership for healthy communities, kids activities including a bounce house, equipment demonstration and tours of the emergency services building and emergency vehicles. First responders are hoping to build stronger ties with the community and will be on hand to answer questions. The event is a fund-raiser so cash donations are always welcome.
