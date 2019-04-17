CLEARWATER VALLEY -- This past week the news in the Clearwater Valley has been all about the historic levels of flooding from Stites to Kamiah. Water came over roads, with slides and blowouts leading to closures of highways and local roads. Water threatened people’s houses and businesses. The story is also about neighbors helping each other any way they could, using donated pumps, sandbags and heavy equipment. It’s about government employees hard at work, with Idaho County and state of Idaho road crews working to clear roads of debris, a National Guard helicopter extraction of several stranded residents in the Stites area. The Wa-A’Yas Community Center and the Life Center both sheltered and fed people in need. Various churches have provided meals. Hoping the worst is over and people can start to recover.
Kamiah will have a community cleanup day on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cadets from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce will be in town to help. Kamiah residents and people from the surrounding area are encouraged to participate in various projects focused on Main Street, Riverfront Park, Dupont Park and the nature trail along the river. Meet at the Kamiah Welcome Center to choose your project. Projects range from trash pickup, window washing, planter cleanup, weeding and sweeping sidewalks. Trash bags will be provided. Bring your own gloves. Hand tools such as brooms, rakes, and small hand tools are helpful to bring.
The Clearwater Regional Extravaganza spring fling will take place Friday, April 26-Saturday April 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kamiah Legion Hall at 7th and Main streets in Kamiah. If you are interested in being a vendor for this Victorian-themed bazaar, contact Cheryl at 208-935-7012.
Martha Smith is one of three Clearwater Valley student athletes invited to participate in an international track meet in Australia this summer. Smith, who placed 8th in pole vaulting at the Idaho State 1A track meet as a freshman last spring, is doing various fund-raisers to pay for her trip. Her current fund-raiser is a take-and-bake pizza sale. The three pizza options are cheese pizza, $15, pepperoni pizza, $16 or Hawaiian pizza, $17. Orders and money are due by April 22, for pizza pickup after school on Friday April 26th. Delivery is also available. Text Martha at 208-451-6859 to order pizzas or leave a check at Clearwater Valley High School. She is excited about meeting and competing with students from other countries and seeing some of Australia!
