CLEARWATER VALLEY -- How about that CV Rams football team? They are 3-0 after another big win, this time over Lapwai 36-16. Lane Schilling scored three touchdowns and Tyce Pfefferkorn scored two. The defense held strong throughout the game. This Friday, the 27th they will play an away game at Kendrick.
On Friday, Oct. 4, the Rams will play their homecoming game against Genesee. Before the game there will be a homecoming parade, followed by a chili cookoff at Kooskia community center, with various booths decked out in either a Rams Pride theme or featuring a decade. The chili with the most votes wins bragging rights! Mike Smith thinks he has a winning recipe, game on! The chili event is a fund-raiser for Clearwater Valley High School’s National Honor Society. It’s that time of year with crisp, cooler evenings where chili tastes great.
In other chili news, the annual Clearwater chili feed will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, including corn bread, beverages and dessert, so you can have chili two nights in a row! Dinner is by donation with money raised going to maintain the historic 1937 Clearwater Grange Hall. The Elk City Wagon Road museum is housed in the Grange Hall. They have some great photos and artifacts of local history. Carol BonAnno is the current leader of the Grange. Contact her at 208-926-7465 with questions about membership, activities or to rent the grange hall.
The Rams varsity volleyball team won their second game of the season against Nez Perce on Saturday, in a 5-set match, while the junior varsity defeated Nez Perce in three sets. Great teamwork girls!
The Clearwater Valley- Kamiah (CvK) cross-country team won a threeway matchup over the Potlatch and Troy teams at the Moose Creek Invitational near Deary last Thursday. The five scoring runners of the guys’ team were led by Ryan Sackett in 4th, Robert Whitney, 8th, Michael Popp, 11th, Derek Loewen 13th and Ridge Shown, 14th. Yesica Gonzalez and Dorian Hix placed 14th and 15th respectively. Tug Loughran of Kamiah Middle School placed 10th out of 71 runners.
Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m., the Kamiah Valley Historical Society will be hosting a Victorian High Tea at the Welcome Center on Main Street. Tickets are $20 for ladies and $10 for young ladies 13 and younger.
You know you live in Idaho County when the highlight of your morning is watching the county road grader at work from your home office window. Thanks, Guy Van Bargen and Harpster area road crew for getting the roads in shape for winter!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.