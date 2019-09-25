YAB lunch is Oct. 4

KAMIAH -- On Friday, Oct. 4, Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be having a lunch fund-raiser. YAB will be serving taco soup with cheese and sour cream as a main dish. Water, fresh homemade tortilla chips, and one of Shirlene Yates famous cookies will also be included. This month they are offering deliveries or to-go orders only at 413 Main Street in Kamiah. Lunches will be ready between noon and 1:30 p.m., or until sold out. Each lunch will cost $5 and local in town deliveries in Kamiah and Kooskia are no extra fee. All proceeds help to sustain the newly opened teen center.

To place an order or for information, contact the YAB Office, 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.