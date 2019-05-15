CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Last weekend we had a great showing from both the Clearwater Valley Rams and the Kamiah Kubs at the 1A district I/II track and field meet in Kamiah. The Kubs boys team won the district 1A title for the 2nd year. The Kubs team qualified 15 athletes, one girl and 14 boys. Seven members of the CV Rams team, described by coach Lara Heidtman Smith as a “small, but athletic team” qualified seven athletes, four girls and three boys for state.
Clearwater Valley and Kamiah competitors showed their force in the pole vault competition with three vaulters from each school qualifying for the state meet next weekend. Clearwater Valleys girls Jade Dutcher placed 2nd and Martha Smith 3rd. In the boys race the Kubs, led by Michael MacMenamin followed by Bret Raymond and Alfredo Gonzales placed 1-2-3 with Aiden Walle of the Rams in the 4th and final state qualifying slot.
In the sprints CV’s Will Willis won both the 100 meters and 200 meters while Kamiah’s Jace Sams placed 2nd in the 400 meters. Two Kubs throwers qualified for state- Layton Gould won the discus and placed fourth in shot put. Kati Wilkins earned a trip to state with a 3rd place in the shot put.
The Kamiah Kubs boys continued their dominance in the relay races qualifying for the state meet in all four relays, by winning the 4 X 100, 4X 200 and medley relay, and finishing 2nd in the 4 X 400 meter relay. Various configurations of runners Sam Brisbois, Layton Gould, Cloud Guffey, Landon Keene, Jonas Oatman, Kavan Mercer, Alex McNall, Michael Popp, Chad Simmons and Robert Whitney ran in the state qualifying relay teams.
In distance racing, CV’s Melanie Gianopulos won both the 1600 and 3200 while Preston Amerman of CV qualified for state with a 4th place finish in the 1600 meters. Kamiah’s Michael MacMenamin won the 800 meters.
In the hurdles CV’s Kadance Schilling, a freshman, qualified in both girls hurdle races with a 4th in the 100 meters and 2nd in the 300 meters (breaking the CV school record in the process)!
*
Almost a year into retirement, I am finding time to try new things. I am taking a Victory Garden Class organized by Ken Hart, of University of Idaho Extension. The class of a dozen people meets for several hours each Thursday in Kamiah, learning different aspects of gardening, soils, composting, food preservation taught each week by University of Idaho staff and local Kamiah area Master Gardeners. The esteemed garden columnist Linda Morrison, who writes weekly garden tips for the Clearwater Progress, got us fired up about composting a few weeks ago. If your garden produces more than you need this summer, consider having a booth at the Kooskia Farmers’ Market. This market, organized by Melissa Knapton began last year and will be starting up again in a few weeks.
*
On my way home from gardening class last Thursday, I vaguely remembered there was something going on in Kooskia that night. As it turns out, I couldn’t have missed it if I tried. When I reached the south end of Main Street, the flashing lights of two ambulances and two fire trucks parked outside the open bays of the emergency service building beckoned people to stop in for a chicken burrito at the community night out event, a fund-raiser for the ambulance. It looks like they had a good crowd with people enjoying the evening visiting, checking out the equipment, talking to the EMTs, getting free health screening and playing corn hole toss. I caught up with Kooskia Community Library branch manager Dena Puderbaugh at dinner. She is excited about the upcoming summer reading program, a Universe of Stories, starting in June. If you have children or grandchildren who need some fun activities this summer, contact the library at 208-926-4539 or by email kooskia.library@prld.org.
