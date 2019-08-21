CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I spent a good chunk of the week at the Idaho County Fair. I had a display booth there for my Norma Staaf for Schools campaign plus checked out the exhibits and watched a number of events throughout the week.
I caught up with some of the Clearwater Valley Go-Getters 4-H kids, watching Rayn Martinez win grand champion in rabbit showing competition. In the fashion show, fun to watch Josie Graves flounce up the runway, modeling a beautiful dress she sewed for the constructed clothing category. What a wonderful group of young women competed for Idaho County royalty. I was astonished that the judges picked exactly who I predicted! Great to meet the new queen, Halle, and princesses Paige and Madison, while we were setting up for the parade.
On Saturday, after participating in the parade, munching on a humongous “elephant ear,” and packing up my fair booth, I headed over to Cedar Creek to check on Lifewater Ranch’s open house. I had a good visit with owner Sanford (Sandy) Staab, AKA the chess guy. As his moniker suggests, he loves playing and teaching the game of chess.
The open house, to celebrate the updating of his solar heated swimming pool lasted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. He had a stream of local people coming through to check out the pool, hot tub, house and 160 acres of wooded grounds with many springs and ponds. Staab rents out the house, which sleeps 15-plus people, for family reunions, weddings, corporate retreats, etc. Camping is also available on the grounds for additional guests. He also offers off-season room and board in exchange for four hours of work per day through the Willing Working on Organic farms (wooffusa.org) program. The pool is also available as a daily rental when the house is not rented out. For information contact Staab at 208-301-8615, http://LifewaterRanch.com, lifewaterranch@gmail.com or find Lifewater Ranch on Facebook.
*
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) regretfully announced that the Seventh Day Slumber concert set for Friday, Aug. 23, has been cancelled. The band had unforeseen circumstances and was unable to make it to Kamiah. If you have purchased tickets, a full refund will be issued. YAB is working on details for another concert and will hopefully release details soon. For questions, contact Sharlene Johnson at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.