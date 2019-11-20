CLEARWATER VALLEY -- It’s time for another fun Kamiah Characters play. “Cooking can be Murder” is a comedy in two acts. Show time is at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 22, at the Kamiah School Multi-purpose room. I really enjoy the funny, light plays this group performs and they are suitable to bring kids to see. Acting in a play teaches the students a different type of teamwork than they gain from schoolwork or playing sports. Learning to play a different person also can help develop empathy. Thanks to Kamiah math teacher, Mr. Jody Dow, and language arts teacher, Ms. Taylie Hopkins, who dedicate a bunch of time and energy to direct these plays.
I’ve spent all last week working in Kamiah, so have some updates on what is happening there. A lot of progress on the St. Mary’s Kamiah Medical Clinic.
While I worked at the Kamiah Library, I noticed teenagers walking down the street enroute to the Teen Center after school. It’s so great to have youthful energy in downtown Kamiah! It gives teens a safe, comfortable and supervised place to hang out after school and into the evening and on weekends. Last Friday morning they had their monthly “Tween” event when younger kids, from grades 3-6 are invited to enjoy the place. Some of the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) student-employees were on hand to show the younger kids the way. Kids played ping pong, pool, foosball, board games, etc.
What a great idea to get the younger kids used to the place so when they are teens, it will already be a familiar place. Tween events are scheduled each month on a Friday since Kamiah does not have school on Fridays. The next “Tween” event is planned for Dec. 20. The Clearwater Valley kids will be off school so will be able to participate, too. The YAB students deserve a lot of credit for developing this vision of the Teen Center. Although they had help from the adults on the Upriver Youth Leadership Council, the teenagers have worked hard to make their dream a reality.
If you want to get in the Christmas spirit and support the Teen Center at the same time, join in the festivities at the 2nd annual Olde-Fashioned Christmas weekend Dec. 6-8 at the Legion Hall in Kamiah. Although our larger area has many Christmas craft fairs, this event focuses on people of all ages actively participating in activities ranging from horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa photos, chestnut roasting, arts and crafts projects, wreath-making, gingerbread house making and creating nativity scenes in Mason jars. Many of the activities are free or low cost to participants. Call 208-743-0392 for information.
The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. -2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Hall. It will include unique handmade gifts from local artisans, plus food, music and more. Call Melissa, the market organizer, at 208-739-1602 for information.
I heard from Susan Graves that she is now the leader for the Clearwater Valley “Go-Getters” 4-H group. She and her daughters, Kaylee and Josie, have been part of this group for quite a few years now so it should be a smooth transition. I spent some time with a bunch of these 4-H kids at the Idaho County Fair this summer. I appreciate their energy and enthusiasm for the various events, from showing animals, sewing and modeling clothes and geology, to name a few.
As we plan our Thanksgiving dinner, I can’t help remembering we are thankful for including our families, our friends, our pets and the glorious wild landscape that surrounds us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.