CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The Clearwater Valley Rams football team did it again Friday night with a second in a row 46-0 victory, this time over Council. Great job, guys!
The rain cleared up Friday afternoon just in time for the long-awaited grand opening of the Kamiah Teen Center. An excited crowd gathered outside the center. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with UYLC executive director, Sharlene Johnson, wielding the big scissors, board member, Kelly Lineberry, offered a few welcoming remarks.
KAMIAH -- The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for the newly fo…
He told the assembled crowd of mostly teens that the “Y” in Upper River Youth Leadership Council is “you”. He thanked people for their hard work and support and encouraged the teens to enjoy the space that they helped create. People had a chance to vote on a name for the place, with “The Teen Center” prevailing with the most votes.
The Center is open seven days a week at 413 Main Street in Kamiah with a pool table, ping pong table, board games, a large screen for movies and games and lounging furniture for just hanging out with friends.
In a different take on “outshoot the sheriff,” Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis accepted a challenge for a game of pool against one of the teenage boys. It’s nice to see Sheriff Davis continuing to spend positive time with area youth.
After the teen center opening, I headed up to the annual Navajo Taco Feed at the Big Cedar historic schoolhouse. Wonderful to eat fresh, hot, fry bread tacos and to talk to friends, old and new. My opponent in the zone 2 Mountain View School board race even introduced himself and shook my hand.
Thanks to the Big Cedar Homemakers for putting on such a nice event, giving people an excuse to gather and for their quest to keep the old schoolhouse and grounds maintained. It’s a special place, a reminder of the era when kids walked or rode horses to the local one room schoolhouse.
A few days before the rain, our Harpster area Idaho County road crew was up east of town on Lee Road cleaning ditches and fixing a few problems from last spring’s runoff. Thanks guys, for keeping our roads up. We appreciate you!
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the YAB will be hosting a free outdoor showing of the movie Shazam at the Riverfront Park in Kamiah, beginning at dusk. The Kamiah Elementary School PTO will be selling food and soft drinks. Kids 12 and younger need to have an adult with them. If you have questions about the movie night, call 208-743-0293 or by email upriverylc@gmail.com.
