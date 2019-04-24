CLEARWATER VALLEY -- It was a busy spring weekend for the Clearwater Valley students with the traditional mother-daughter tea on Friday, and prom on Saturday. The Smith women made quite a showing at the 78th annual tea with Lara Heidtman Smith accompanied by all four of her delightful daughters including Ruth, who just turned 13 this weekend! (see photo).
If you want to hear some beautiful Easter music next weekend, the Valley Singers (Kamiah interfaith choir) will be performing at St. Gertrude’s Monastery chapel on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. This group of 18 is directed by Carrie Bain, a talented leader, who spends a lot of her time as a substitute teacher in the Kamiah schools.
Long Camp Farmers’ Market and Swap meet kicks off the season on Saturday, April 27. There is no charge to have a booth, so come early to get a space. It is located at Long Camp RV park, one mile east of the Kamiah bridge on Highway 12. Connie’s food truck has opened on site for the season with cheeseburgers, curly fries and other quick meals. She is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922 for information.
Stites is having its annual town cleanup from April 29 to May 5. Simmons Sanitation will place a roll-off container by the Silver Dollar for items such as appliances, tires from cars or pickups (not from semi-trucks), bagged clothing, bagged food, tree limbs, no longer than 4 feet. Anyone needing to dispose of construction materials, pesticides, paints and batteries should take them directly to the Kamiah transfer station. For questions on what is acceptable to put in the roll-off bin, call Stites City Hall at 208-926-7121 or Simmons Sanitation at 208-935-2617.
Whether you are a parent, coach or mentor, if you are concerned that the teenagers in your life may be vaping or just want to understand more about its health and environmental risks, consider attending the Upriver Youth Leadership Council’s Community Café: Let’s Talk Vaping. The event will be held at the Hearthstone Bakery on Wednesday, May 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Free dinner is included from 5:30 to 6 p.m.) The event includes presentations by the Kamiah High School HOSA club and Danielle Cochran of Drug and Alcohol Trends Education. Space is limited, so register by April 26 by calling 208-743-0392 or e-mailing uylcoffice@gmail.com.
The Kamiah Middle School track teams had a great showing at their meet last week, with both girls and boys teams placing 2nd out of 12 teams (including Clearwater Valley). The Kamiah girls dominated in relay races, winning three of four relays. The great thing about relay races is that the team is more than the sum of their parts. You need not only fast runners, but great teamwork and seamless handoffs. One botched handoff can lead to lost time, or worse, a disqualification for missing the handoff zone. In the 4 x 100-meter relay, the Kamiah team of Kadey Hix, Maddie Brotnov, Karlee Skinner and Laney Landmark placed 2nd, followed by the Clearwater Valley team of Tatiana Dominguez, Autumn Knox, Ruth Smith and Jayden Wilkins in 3rd. In the 4 x 200-meter relay the Kamiah girls team of Kadey Hix, Viviana French, Reesa Loewen and Logan Landmark placed first. Laney Landmark, Viviana French, Logan Landmark and Ashlynn Schoening won the 4 x 400-meter relay. In the girls medley relay, the Kamiah team of Kadey Hix, Reesa Loewen, Karlee Skinner and Logan Landmark also won.
In distance running, Reesa Loewen of Kamiah placed 2nd in the 1600 meters with Ashlynn Schoening coming in third in the 400 meters. In hurdles, Laney Landmark placed 1st in 75-meter hurdles and 2nd in the 200 meter hurdles while Viviana French placed 2nd in the 200 meter hurdles. In the field events, Selway Shown of CV placed 3rd in pole vault while Logan Landmark of Kamiah placed 1st in pole vault and Jayden Wilkins of CV placed 3rd in long jump.
In the boys distance running, Kamiah’s Graham Marietta placed 3rd in the 1600 meters and 2nd in the 800 meters with a school record- breaking time! In Brady Cox won both the 75-meter and 200-meter hurdle races. Ryan Sackett placed 1st in pole vault with William Millage 3rd in high jump. Kamiah’s 4 X 400 relay team of Colton Sams, Brady Cox, Tug Loughran and Graham Marietta placed first. The relay team of Ryan Sackett, William Millage, Kaden Degroot and Tug Loughran placed 3rd in both the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200-meter relays. A lot of excitement about middle school track this year, great job runners and jumpers!
